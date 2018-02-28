Utah woman panhandles in hopes of becoming a mom

A Utah woman has turned to panhandling to help make her dream of becoming a mother a reality.
Jessica Gale and her husband have been trying to have a baby for 13 years, with no luck.
Her husband has a rare genetic condition that makes conception nearly impossible.
Gale works at a hair salon and as a custodian at a local school.
Recently, she's added a third money-making venture.
"I actually never thought I'd be standing on a corner asking for money. We're going to do everything we can to have a child," Gale said.
Gale hopes to earn enough money for in vitro fertilization, which she said costs between $800 and $1,000 a month.
