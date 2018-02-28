RADNOR TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --For the fourth time in as many months, crews are working to remove a truck that slammed into a railroad overpass in Radnor Twp., Pa.
It happened before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on King of Prussia Road near the Radnor train station.
@6abc @RadnorTownship another truck hit the overpass at Radnor station. pic.twitter.com/CGU4w5y0Mo— Greg Quinn (@TheGregQuinn) February 28, 2018
An image from Twitter user Greg Quinn showed a "Two Men and a Truck" box truck with significant roof damage lying on its side under the overpass.
Video from Chopper 6 showed heavy-duty tow trucks on the scene working to remove the overturned vehicle.
Action News is told no one was seriously injured in the crash. King of Prussia Road was blocked in both directions as the removal work continued.
This is the fourth time in as many months the same overpass has been struck by trucks which exceed the posted clearance limits.
One incident happened on November 16, 2017.
A second happened on December 4, 2017.
And a third crash occurred on December 21, 2017.
