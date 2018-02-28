Police investigate multiple thefts inside Delaware vehicles

HOCKESSIN (WPVI) --
New Castle County Police are investigating several vehicle break-ins in Delaware.

One incident was reported Tuesday around 1:20 p.m. at the Hockessin Athletic Club.

Police say two of the vehicles had their windows broken and items removed.

Patrol officers were then sent to Paper Mill Park for the report of three more thefts. Two of the vehicles had damaged windows, and one vehicle was unsecured.

According to police, various items were removed from all three vehicles.

Those officers were also made aware that the Delaware State Police were investigating similar thefts in the Pike Creek Shopping Center.

Investigators have located surveillance pictures of a possible suspect's vehicle.

Police say remember to park smart by securing your valuables and calling 911 tor 302-573-2800 to report suspicious activity.

(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
