Man shot in face in Frankford

Man shot in Frankford. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 1, 2018. (WPVI)

FRANKFORD (WPVI) --
Police are searching for a suspect who shot a man in the face in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday in a car lot along the 1500 block of Ruan Street.

The 27-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Police say he also had a weapon in his possession. It is unclear if he fired his weapon.

Police say the shooting was captured on the car lot's surveillance cameras.

