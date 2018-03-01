Man shot in face in Frankford

Police are searching for a suspect who shot a man in the face in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday in a car lot along the 1500 block of Ruan Street.The 27-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.Police say he also had a weapon in his possession. It is unclear if he fired his weapon.Police say the shooting was captured on the car lot's surveillance cameras.------