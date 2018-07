EMBED >More News Videos Bucks County woman arrested on theft charges. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on August 7, 2017.

A Bucks County real estate manager has been sentenced to prison for three to six years for defrauding her clients out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.Helene Senior of Doylestown admitted to taking more than $350,000 belonging to 16 clients.Most of the victims are owners of industrial properties who hired Senior's firm to manage rent collections and maintain security deposits from their tenants.------