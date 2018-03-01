SHOOTING

Man, 50, shot 3 times in Brewerytown

Man, 50, shot 3 times in Brewerytown.

BREWERYTOWN (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Thursday.

The 50-year-old victim was found with gunshot wounds to the leg and lower back just before 4 a.m.

The shooting happened at the intersection of North 29th and Jefferson streets in the city's Brewerytown section.

He was rushed to Hahnemann University Hospital in stable condition.

Police have no suspects or motive in the shooting.

