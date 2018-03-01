DONALD TRUMP JR

Man charged with sending envelope containing white powder to Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. and wife Vanessa Trump attend the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton Hotel, Saturday, April 30, 2016, in Washington. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

BEVERLY, Massachusetts (WPVI) --
A Massachusetts man is under arrest in connection with a letter sent to Donald Trump Jr. containing white powder, officials said.

WABC-TV reports, Twenty-24-year-old Daniel Frisiello, of Beverly, was arrested by the FBI and charged with sending at least five letters containing "suspicious white powder."

Frisiello was also charged with sending threatening messages to Trump, Jr. and other elected officials across the country, officials said.

The letter was opened by Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa, on February 12, and she began coughing after encountering the powder. She was taken to a New York City hospital.

The letter was addressed to Donald Trump Jr. and sent to his mother-in-law's apartment on East 54th Street in Manhattan.

Sources told WABC the powder was cornstarch.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
donald trump jrsuspicious objectsuspicious packagearrestu.s. & worldManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DONALD TRUMP JR
Peter Fonda apologizes for Barron Trump tweet
Trump Jr: Can't recall discussing Russia investigation with father
Why Jimmy Kimmel is calling out the Trump Store
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce
More donald trump jr
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News