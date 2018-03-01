POLITICS

Toomey responds after Trump says he's 'afraid' of NRA

EMBED </>More Videos

Toomey responds to Trump's 'afraid' of NRA comment. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on March 1, 2018. (WPVI)

WASHINGTON (WPVI) --
Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey is hitting back at President Trump after the president accused Toomey of being afraid of the National Rifle Association.

The president made the comment during a meeting at the White House on Wednesday when Toomey mentioned a bill he introduced that would have strengthened background checks.

"I'm the Republican who stood up to the NRA, which, when I think they're wrong, that's what I do. When they're right I'll say they're right. I wrote the bill with Senator Manchin to expand background checks on commercial sales at gun shows and internet," Toomey said.

"I'm the guy who stood up the NRA, and it's pretty funny the President doesn't know that history," Toomey continued.

Toomey also said he's skeptical about raising the age limit to purchase guns.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspennsylvania newsgunsNRApat toomey
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Trump confirms new paint job for Air Force One
More Politics
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
More News