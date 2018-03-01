HEALTH & FITNESS

Study links inflammatory diet to colon cancer

There's new evidence of how diet plays a role in disease.

A team at Yale has found a link between diets high in inflammation-causing foods and colon cancer.

Men and women who ate more foods such as red or processed meat, refined grains and soda were more likely to develop colon cancer than those eating low-inflammation foods, which include leafy green vegetables, and dark yellow vegetables like carrots, squash, and sweet potatoes.

Colon cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths.

