Weekend Action: What to do locally - March 2-4

Karen Rogers zips around the region highlighting some top activities for all ages.
PHILADELPHIA FLOWER SHOW
Spring will be in full bloom at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show opens Saturday. This year's theme, "Wonders of Water," will offer visitors the sights, sounds and senses of the rainforest. There will be 10-acres of landscaped gardens and displays, including a 25-foot water fall. The show runs through March 11th. Flower Show website
ST. PATRICK'S DAY PARADE
Burlington County will get a head start in the St. Patrick's Day celebrations with a parade this weekend. Pipe bands and Irish step dancers will lead the festivities in Downtown Mount Holly at 1 p.m Saturday. Parade info
CAMDEN CO. IRISH CELEBRATION
Camden County will also be celebrating Irish heritage. The third Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade steps off at Baynes Avenue and Johnson Boulevard in Gloucester City Sunday at 1p.m. Camden Co. Parade
SIXERS CELEBRATION
The 76ers host the Charlotte Hornets Friday night.
As part of their 'Spirit of 76' campaign, the Sixers will be wearing their "city edition" uniform, celebrating the revolutionary spirit of Philadelphia.
More on the Sixers celebration
PHILADELPHIA UNION HOME OPENER
Saturday is the Philadelphia Union's home opener.
They host the New England Revolution at 7 p.m.
Additional information on the Philadelphia Union
HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS
The Harlem Globetrotters bring their basketball skills and wizardry to the Delaware Valley with several shows this weekend.
They play the Liacouras Center in North Philadelphia Friday night, two shows at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton Saturday, and two shows at the Wells Fargo Center Sunday.
Harlem Globetrotters website
'SOMETHING ROTTEN'
The 10-time Tony nominated-musical 'Something Rotten' is playing at the Kimmel Center's Academy of Music.
Set in the 1590's, the story centers around two brothers who set out to write the world's very first musical.
'Something Rotten' runs through Sunday.
Buy tickets for 'Something Rotten'
RIVERFRONT RINK'S FINAL WEEKEND
It's the final weekend of the season for the Horizon Services Riverfront Rink in Wilmington.
Open ice skate sessions throughout the weekend offer you one last chance to enjoy the winter-time festivities.
More about the Horizon Services Riverfront Rink
ATLANTIC CITY BOAT SHOW
An indoor nautical oasis is set up at the Atlantic City Convention Center.
The Atlantic City Boat Show runs through Sunday.
More about the Atlantic City Boat Show
OSCARS NIGHT!
It's Hollywood's biggest night.
You can watch the Oscars live with host Jimmy Kimmel on 6abc at 8 p.m. Sunday.
All about Oscars Night
----------
