Court records allege a 15-month-old Delaware boy was beaten and abused by his caregivers before his death.The News Journal reports the records unsealed Wednesday describe abuse including being hit with a belt and remote control and being put in a cold shower.Chosen Smith was pronounced dead Feb. 17 after his caregivers took him to a Wilmington hospital.The records say 22-year-old Tameke Wright and 37-year-old Lavar E. Harris told police they boy had fallen off a futon.The state medical examiner's office has determined Chosen's death was caused by blunt force trauma.Wright and Harris are charged with first-degree murder by abuse or neglect.The newspaper reports they remain in custody and have a preliminary hearing scheduled for next week. It wasn't immediately clear if they had attorneys who could comment on their behalf.------