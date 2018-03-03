WEATHER

Residents cope without power after nor'easter

Residents cope without power after nor'easter. Jeff Chirico reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on March 2, 2018. (WPVI)

By
ABINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) --
The number of people without electricity is enormous across the Delaware Valley Friday night.

"I can't watch no movies and videos at all."

Little Harry Esposito quickly learned the struggle of losing power.

He and his dad Tim are living by candlelight after their Elkins Park neighborhood lost power Friday afternoon when falling limbs and utility poles took down power lines on Serpentine Lane.

PECO said it was going to be fixed at 3 but then I realized they mean 3 o'clock tomorrow. So we've been waiting here for my wife to get back," said Tim Esposito of Elkins Park.

Downed trees and power lines block roads across the region.

This was the scene and sound on a dark block in East Oak Lane. Gusting winds pushed tree limbs to their limits.

"I'm going to a friend's house that actually has power so I can charge my phone and eat something because I can't warm up anything," said Keira Hall of East Oak Lane.

Don't call China King in Cheltenham. It's also out of power along with much of shopping center. Workers scrambled to fill a few final orders before closing.

Leslie Anderson of East Oak Lane said, "Apparently I called just before lights went out so my order was ready."

Ronnie Amos of Cheltenham said, "What Mother Nature gives you is what we have to deal with."

PECO reports it could day several days to restore power to everyone.

That may mean finding more games to keep Harry happy.

"We've been playing board games and cards games and telling him stories. We don't just watch movies with him. But of course, he wants to watch movies." We asked when he can't. "Yeah."

