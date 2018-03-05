Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed by police on Friday afternoon in Bristol Township, Pa.Jose D. Gomez Burgos, 29, died after the shooting around 12:15 p.m. on Edgeley Road near Runway Road.The Bucks County district attorney's office said it began when police responded to a report of a vehicle with New York plates that had been sitting by the side of the road for an "extended period of time."Burgos, of the Bronx, was seated in the vehicle. Police say he confronted officers with "a weapon or weapons" and police opened fire.Burgos was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.Investigators say Burgos was a suspect in a non-fatal stabbing in New York.The D.A.'s office said the circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.------