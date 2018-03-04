WEATHER

Nor'easter leaves path of destruction throughout the Delaware Valley

Nor'easter leaves path of destruction throughout the Delaware Valley. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on March 3, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Throughout Friday night and early Saturday morning, the winds continued to whip, and trees were knocked down all over the Delaware Valley.

On Route 1 alone, several trees were knocked down. One on Henley Road, and another at Chatham Road.

Another tree could be seen blocking the southbound lane on Lincoln Drive at Wissahickon Avenue.

The storm has knocked out power to many.

Action News spoke to a family in Elkins Park who lit candles for light.

"PECO said it was going to be fixed at three, but then I realized he meant 3:00 tomorrow," said Tim Esposito.

Another woman was on her way to a friend's house.

"I am going to a friend's house that actually has power to charge my phone and eat something. I can't warm anything up," said Keira Hall.

With so many without power, the Red Cross made a shelter in Horsham Township at Keith Valley Middle School at 227 Meetinghouse Road.

RELATED: Residents cope without power after nor'easter
Residents cope without power after nor'easter. Jeff Chirico reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on March 2, 2018.


