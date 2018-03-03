TRAFFIC

SEPTA works to restore service following Friday's storm

SEPTA works to resume services following Friday's storm. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on March 3, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SEPTA officials say work continues around the clock to repair lines that brought many of its services to a halt during Friday's nor'easter.

At one point, SEPTA says they went down to virtually no service because of the fast-moving storm.

Buses will replace train service for all airport lines Saturday.

The Norristown and Broad Street Lines, in addition to the City trolley, are all running normally but with some delays.

SEPTA is hoping to have trolley service back to full service by Monday.

Customers are urged to check Septa.org for updates.

