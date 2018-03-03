Hamilton Township officer injured in crash

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) --
A Hamilton Township police officer was seriously injured when an intoxicated driver crashed into the front of his patrol vehicle.

The incident occurred at approximately 10 p.m. Friday when Officer Rudolph was on a traffic post in his patrol car on Route 322 directing traffic onto Route 50 due to downed wires on the roadway.

A 2002 Volkswagen failed to yield to Officer Rudolph's emergency lights and directions, and crashed into the front of his patrol vehicle.

Officer Rudolph sustained serious injuries from the crash and was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Isaiah Rasul Muhammad Smith of Whitsett, North Carolina, was uninjured and arrested for Driving While Intoxicated.

Further charges are pending.

There is no word on Officer Rudolph's current condition.

