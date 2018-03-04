Residents continue to deal with the nor'easter aftermath

Delaware and Montgomery counties took the largest hit when it came to losing power during the nor'easter.As of Saturday night, PECO says it has restored more than 440,000 customers, but there are more than 164,000 still without electricity.In Upper Merion Township, residents were seeking places to get warm and to power up.Action News visited one of the many warming stations set up for those without heat.The community center was open until 3 a.m. Sunday and will reopen five hours later at 8 a.m.More than 24 hours after the height of the storm and people were still waiting for the power to come back."Our whole neighborhood is down and pretty much every friend we know is also out of power," Carey Horchler said.So they came to Upper Merion Dance and Gymnastics Center which opened its doors to folks who needed warmth, a cell phone charge or just something to do.Co-owner Michelle Elbin said, "Just keep the kids entertained because that's a big thing, when you have no electricity keeping the kids entertained."Laura Penhale of Upper Merion said, "I just sat and relaxed and stayed warm and got back onto my Internet. The kids jumped and danced and had a great time."High winds brought down trees all over the area, many knocking out power.One tree fell onto power lines, shutting down King of Prussia Road in Radnor Township.Delaware County declared a state of emergency, doubling staff at the emergency operations center and bringing in more resources. The head of the county's emergency services is urging residents without power to be safe."Turning on the stove to heat your home. rigging electrical appliances off batteries or a generator, placing generators inside a building where carbon monoxide is an issue, all of these things can lead to tragedy," Tim Boyce of Delaware Co. Emergency Services said,------