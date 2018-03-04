1 killed, 1 injured in Spring Garden shooting

A man was killed and another was critically injured after a shooting in the Spring Garden section of Philadelphia.It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at 6th and Spring Garden streets.Police say the two men were eating while sitting in an Audi when a gunman walked up to their car and started shooting.The 34-year-old driver was shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.The 30-year-old passenger, who was in the back seat, suffered injuries to the leg, back and stomach. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.No arrests have been made.------