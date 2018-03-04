SHOOTING

1 killed, 1 injured in Spring Garden shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

1 dead in Spring Garden double shooting. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on March 4, 2018. (WPVI)

SPRING GARDEN (WPVI) --
A man was killed and another was critically injured after a shooting in the Spring Garden section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at 6th and Spring Garden streets.

Police say the two men were eating while sitting in an Audi when a gunman walked up to their car and started shooting.

The 34-year-old driver was shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The 30-year-old passenger, who was in the back seat, suffered injuries to the leg, back and stomach. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOOTING
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Man critical following Germantown shooting
Police: Girl, 9, killed by stray bullet while inside home
Boy dies, 4 others injured in North Philadelphia shooting
More shooting
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
More News