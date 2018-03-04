2-year-old girl struck and killed by falling mirror inside Payless shoe store

A 2-year-old girl was killed in a freak accident inside a Payless ShoeSource store in Georgia.

RIVERDALE, Georgia --
A 2-year-old girl was killed a freak accident inside a Payless shoe store in Georgia.

A large mirror fell onto Ifrah Siddique at the store where she and her mother had gone to buy new shoes for the child.

It happened at an outlet in Riverdale. The girl was taken to the hospital where she died.

In a statement, Payless ShoeSource expressed their sympathies to the girl's family.
They say they're cooperating with investigators and working to make sure it never happens again.

The statement said in part, "Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of Ifrah Siddique during this time of incredible loss. We are devastated by this tragic event and are fully cooperating with authorities to research and understand the nature of this accident."

