MISSING CHILDREN

Philadelphia police search for 2 missing girls

9-year-old Anastasha Rodriguez and 11-year-old Gleisha Perez (Philadelphia police )

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
UPDATE: Police report the girls have been located.

Original post below:

Philadelphia police are asking the public's help in locating two missing girls.

They are identified as 9-year-old Anastasha Rodriguez and 11-year-old Gleisha Perez.

The two were last seen on Friday at 4 p.m. on the 2900 block of North 6th Street.

Anastasha Rodriguez is described as 3'6, 76 pounds, last seen wearing blue jeans and a white shirt.

Gleisha Perez is described as 5', 120 pounds, last seen wearing blue pants and a pink shirt.

Anyone with information should contact East Detectives at 215-686-3243.

