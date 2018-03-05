ROBBERY

Teen girl, woman shot in North Philadelphia

Teen girl, woman shot in North Philadelphia. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on March 5, 2018. (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A 17-year-old is recovering from surgery after being shot three times in North Philadelphia, and the suspects are still on the run.

Police say she and a 27-year-old woman invited three men into a house on the 2900 block of North 5th street around 3:15 a.m. Monday.

Investigators believe they were bragging about money before one of the men opened fire.

The teen was shot once in the stomach and twice in the right leg. The woman was shot once in the right knee; she also sustained a graze wound to the left knee.

The 17, 18, and 20-year-old suspects took off with cell phones and $4,000.



