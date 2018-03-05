2 children killed, several others injured by driver in Brooklyn

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WPVI) --Two children were killed and multiple other people were injured when they were struck by a car in Brooklyn, New York City.
WABC-TV reports, the incident happened at 9th Street and Fifth Avenue in the Park Slope section around 1 p.m.
Authorities say a woman believed to be the children's mother was taken to the hospital. The FDNY says two other victims were being evaluated at the scene.
After striking the victims, the driver crossed into an oncoming lane and crashed into a parked vehicle, officials say.
The driver was taken into custody.
-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps