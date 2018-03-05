2 children killed, several others injured by driver in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Two people were killed after a vehicle struck mulitple pedestrians in Brooklyn. (Leah Finnegan/Twitter)

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WPVI) --
Two children were killed and multiple other people were injured when they were struck by a car in Brooklyn, New York City.

WABC-TV reports, the incident happened at 9th Street and Fifth Avenue in the Park Slope section around 1 p.m.

Authorities say a woman believed to be the children's mother was taken to the hospital. The FDNY says two other victims were being evaluated at the scene.

After striking the victims, the driver crossed into an oncoming lane and crashed into a parked vehicle, officials say.

The driver was taken into custody.


-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pedestrian injuredpedestrian struckpedestrian killedBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
More News