VIDEO: 5-year-old girl dangles from chairlift

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (WPVI) --
A 5-year-old girl dangled from a chairlift at a California ski resort before falling onto a safety tarp below.

The girl's parents say she slipped from the chairlift on Saturday morning when it started moving.

The girl's ski-instructor at Bear Mountain was able to grab her hoodie.

The instructor held onto the little girl, who became unconscious from being choked by her helmet and hoodie.

The girl's father calls the instructor a hero for keeping the girl from being severely injured and falling off the lift.

The girl suffered some bruising but was otherwise OK.

