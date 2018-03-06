New video released of 2016 Kensington sex assault suspect

EMBED </>More Videos

New video of 2016 Kensington sex assault suspect. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on March 6, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Police have released new video of a man wanted in connection with a 2016 sexual assault in Kensington.

The surveillance video shows the suspect, who is wearing a backpack, walking into a convenience store.

He is wanted in connection with the July 12, 2016 sexual assault of a 24-year-old woman.

VIDEO: Woman sexually assaulted, left unconscious in Port Richmond
Police are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for two sexual assaults, one that turned deadly, in Philadelphia.


It happened at 12:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Jasper Street.

Police say the victim was approached from behind by a male riding on a blue and black mountain bike.

He grabbed the woman and choked her until she was unconscious. When she came to, police say, she was naked and left in the rear of a property on Jasper.

The victim suffered head and facial injuries. She was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

Police are hoping the new surveillance video will help lead them to the suspect.

They released the following description of him:

Black male, possibly in his 30's, with a full mustache and beard; believed to be wearing a blue or gray colored jacket, a two-tone backpack (lighter colored on top and darker colored on the bottom), dark colored shorts, dark colored socks, dark colored high top sneakers with white soles, and a baseball cap with a V shaped logo and a sticker on the top of the bill.

The male was riding a blue and black mountain bike with what appeared to be a head light or reflector on the front.

Anyone with information about the crime or this suspect is asked to contact Det. Owens at the Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit: 215-685-3264/3265.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newssexual assaultsurveillance videoCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Suspect sought Philadelphia sexual assaults, murder
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Show More
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
More News