PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia Police have released new video of a man wanted in connection with a 2016 sexual assault in Kensington.
The surveillance video shows the suspect, who is wearing a backpack, walking into a convenience store.
He is wanted in connection with the July 12, 2016 sexual assault of a 24-year-old woman.
It happened at 12:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Jasper Street.
Police say the victim was approached from behind by a male riding on a blue and black mountain bike.
He grabbed the woman and choked her until she was unconscious. When she came to, police say, she was naked and left in the rear of a property on Jasper.
The victim suffered head and facial injuries. She was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.
Police are hoping the new surveillance video will help lead them to the suspect.
They released the following description of him:
Black male, possibly in his 30's, with a full mustache and beard; believed to be wearing a blue or gray colored jacket, a two-tone backpack (lighter colored on top and darker colored on the bottom), dark colored shorts, dark colored socks, dark colored high top sneakers with white soles, and a baseball cap with a V shaped logo and a sticker on the top of the bill.
The male was riding a blue and black mountain bike with what appeared to be a head light or reflector on the front.
Anyone with information about the crime or this suspect is asked to contact Det. Owens at the Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit: 215-685-3264/3265.
