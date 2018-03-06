WEATHER

Cleanup, repairs take on urgency as next nor'easter approaches

NORWOOD, Pa. (WPVI) --
There wasn't much time left Tuesday to finish cleaning up the mess left by Friday's nor'easter.

Crews were making a final push to clear any debris that might block roads - and striving mightily to restore power - before the next blast of snow arrives on Wednesday.

Action News found dozens of state foresters pitching in to help PECO crews restore power in hard-hit Delaware County.

Before the power can be restored, trees wreaking havoc with power lines have to be removed.

"These folks are here to help us," said Timothy Boyce, Director of Emergency Services for Delaware County. "They're not charging the residents. They're really trying to clear driveways, streets, what they can. The safety element is certainly of concern. The wires are a big deal."

Given the widespread damage across the region, removing those downed trees can be the weak link in the process.

"There's a lot of frustration in the community about the pace of recovery and restoring power," said Boyce.

So these state crews have hit the ground running to supplement the private companies and township and borough crews already hard at work clearing fallen trees and branches.

For thousands still without power after 90 some hours, the work can't be finished quickly enough.

County authorities told Action News they completely understand, and added they are working as efficiently as possible to finish the work before the next storm arrives.

