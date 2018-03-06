HEALTH & FITNESS

How to safely shovel heavy, wet snow to minimize back pain

How to safely shovel heavy, wet snow to minimize back pain - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on March 6, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The approaching nor'easter is forecasted to bring a heavy, wet snow. Depending on how much we get, cleaning it up can be a literal pain in the back.

We're not talking about the light, fluffy kind of snow. We're talking about dense, heavy snow. If you're not careful and not using proper body mechanics when you shovel, it could lead to back sprains and strains.

So as you get the shovels ready, you should always get your body ready because shoveling wet snow can be especially heavy and taxing and it can lead to injuries.

One of the biggest mistakes people make is bending at the waist, lifting and twisting to toss snow. It's a good way to pull a back muscle - or worse.

Instead, be sure to keep your back tall, bend with your knees and move your feet to turn. Also, try to push snow as much as possible instead of lifting.

Using a smaller, lighter shovel will take longer, but it can save your back.

And experts say you should treat shoveling like it's a workout. Warm up before, take breaks, and drink water.

But if you have heart problems or if you know you're not in the best shape, it's best to hire someone to do it for you.

