NOR'EASTER

Montgomery County braces for 2nd March nor'easter

Snowy conditions in Montgomery County. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 11 a.m. on March 7, 2018. (WPVI)

MONTGOMERYVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --
It's clear March will show us no mercy as we brace for a second nor'easter in less than a week.

In Montgomery County, plow trucks were hitting the streets Wednesday long before the sun was up.

It was mostly slush early on, though the snow was coming down at a steady pace; soon it fell faster than it was melting.

A driver in Montgomeryville slid off of Route 202.

The car ended up in a ditch because road conditions proved to be too slick.

Jeannette Reyes reports from Montgomeryville, Pa. during Action News Mornings on March 7, 2018.



In some areas, the heavy wet snow will be coming down at up to 1 to 2 inches per hour. But it was already weighing down power lines early in the morning.

Plow truck driver John Oswald was tasked with keeping up.

"Usually when we get a good foot of snow we are out about 22 to 23 hours straight. Sometimes a little longer. It depends," Oswald said.

Roads were mostly clear as many stayed home from work and school districts closed for the day.

Jeannette Reyes reports from Montgomeryville, Pa. during Action News Mornings on March 7, 2018.

Jeannette Reyes reports from Montgomeryville, Pa. during Action News Mornings on March 7, 2018.


