Montgomery County braces for 2nd March nor'easter

It's clear March will show us no mercy as we brace for a second nor'easter in less than a week.In Montgomery County, plow trucks were hitting the streets Wednesday long before the sun was up.It was mostly slush early on, though the snow was coming down at a steady pace; soon it fell faster than it was melting.A driver in Montgomeryville slid off of Route 202.The car ended up in a ditch because road conditions proved to be too slick.In some areas, the heavy wet snow will be coming down at up to 1 to 2 inches per hour. But it was already weighing down power lines early in the morning.Plow truck driver John Oswald was tasked with keeping up."Usually when we get a good foot of snow we are out about 22 to 23 hours straight. Sometimes a little longer. It depends," Oswald said.Roads were mostly clear as many stayed home from work and school districts closed for the day.------