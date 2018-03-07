Montgomery County braces for 2nd March nor'easter

MONTGOMERYVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --It's clear March will show us no mercy as we brace for a second nor'easter in less than a week.
In Montgomery County, plow trucks were hitting the streets Wednesday long before the sun was up.
It was mostly slush early on, though the snow was coming down at a steady pace; soon it fell faster than it was melting.
A driver in Montgomeryville slid off of Route 202.
The car ended up in a ditch because road conditions proved to be too slick.
In some areas, the heavy wet snow will be coming down at up to 1 to 2 inches per hour. But it was already weighing down power lines early in the morning.
Plow truck driver John Oswald was tasked with keeping up.
"Usually when we get a good foot of snow we are out about 22 to 23 hours straight. Sometimes a little longer. It depends," Oswald said.
Roads were mostly clear as many stayed home from work and school districts closed for the day.
