Snowfall totals from around the region

Now that our Nor'easter has wrapped up, here are some of the numbers from across the region:

Philadelphia:

8.4" Wynnefield Heights
8.2" Fox Chase
7.0" Roxborough
6.1" PHL Airport

Notable hot spots from across the area:

Princeton Twp., N.J. 17.8"
Richboro, Pa. 16.0"
Broomall, Pa. 12"
Maple Glen, N.J. 11.5"
Franklin Twp., N.J. 11"
Lower Makefield, Pa. 10.5"
Greenville, Del. 10.4"
Langhorne, Pa. 10.3"
Landenberg, Pa. 9.5"
Marlton, N.J. 9.0"
Hamilton Twp., N.J. 8.5"
Mt. Holly, N.J. 7.5"


