Weekend Action: What to do locally - March 9-11

It's the final weekend for the Flower Show and the boat show comes to Oaks. (WPVI)

Matt O'Donnell zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.

LAST CHANCE FOR THE FLOWER SHOW
The final weekend of the Flower Show offers a taste of spring in the midst of winter storms. With this year's theme, the wonders of water, there is no shortage of lush greenery. The Flower Show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City runs through Sunday. Tickets

GREATER PHILLY BOAT SHOW
Meanwhile, the Greater Philadelphia Boat Show gives us a taste of summer. Hundreds of boats will be on display at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Montgomery County. The boat show runs Friday through Sunday. Hours & admission

FLYERS HOST JETS
The Flyers host the Winnipeg Jets Saturday. The pucks drop at 1 p.m. Buy Flyers tickets

BEST OF BROADWAY AT THE KIMMEL
The Philly POPS play the Best of Broadway at the Kimmel Center. The show features hits from "Beauty and the Beast," "My Fair Lady," "Cats," "Wicked," "A Chorus Line Medley" and more. Performances are scheduled Friday night, Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon. Tickets and subscriptions

ST. PATRICK'S DAY PARADE
Philadelphia celebrates St. Patrick's Day Sunday at noon. Marching bands, floats, music and dance groups, and Irish associations will parade around City Hall and along Market Street, down to Penn's Landing. Several other communities will also be celebrating Irish heritage this weekend. Wilmington, Atlantic City, Conshohocken, Levittown and Springfield, Delaware County will hold their parades Saturday afternoon. Pat's Parade

DAYLIGHT SAVINGS DAY REMINDER
Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday. Remember to move your clocks forward an hour.

