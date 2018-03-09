CHOP's Philly-Spin-In has a special meaning for one family

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --It's called the big workout for little hearts. The Philly Spin-In helps support the cardiac center at the Children's Hospital.
The day will be filled with heart-pumping music, Philly's top spin instructors and captivating patient stories that will warm your heart.
The second annual event will support patient care, treatment and research at CHOP that benefits children with heart conditions.
Five-year-old Christopher Savage has a twinkle in his eye and a personality that makes everyone smile.
It's hard to believe the crisis he went through as a baby.
His mom, Jen Savage of West Mount Airy said, "Around 6 months, we noticed he was sleeping more, his breathing was a little faster, and he kind of panted."
What at first seemed like a benign heart murmur was actually a life-threatening congenital heart defect.
"He had coarctation of the aorta," said Jen.
The aorta, which carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body, was too narrow.
Instantly, the Savages were on their way to Children's Hospital.
Christopher's dad, Troy Savage added, "We were going for a regular checkup, and ended up being in this hospital, this beautiful hospital, for 8 days."
Doctors surgically repaired Christopher's aorta, and he's been doing great ever since.
He'll need surgery in about 5 or 10 years for a leaky heart valve, but until then, life with his family is pretty normal.
Troy adds, "You know, go to the movies, go to the arcade, go to the museum, go to the aquarium and zoo."
On Sunday, the Savages will be rooting on their team, the Savage Spinners, at the Spin-In.
The indoor cycling party will have instructors from the area's top studios, leading riders on 4-hour relay sessions.
Last year's inaugural Spin-In raised more than $200,000.
Meghan Wright, CHOP Asst. V.P. said, "This year, we are targeting $350,000 to be raised, and expect over 800 participants."
The morning sessions are filled, but there's still room in the afternoon.
Sunday, March 11, 2018
-Morning Session 7:45 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
-Afternoon Session 1:15 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
The donation cost is $25-dollars, you can join an existing team or start your own.
Click Philly Spin-In to sign up and donate.
