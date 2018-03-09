WEEKLY WELLNESS TIP

Ways to reduce heartburn and reflux

EMBED </>More Videos

Jessica has five ways you could reduce heartburn. (WPVI)

If you struggle with acid reflux and heartburn, Eat Your Way to Wellness founder Jessica DeLuise has some preventative measures you can take to ease the pain.
----------
JESSICA DELUISE, MHS, PA-C | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK |

MORE WEEKLY WELLNESS TIPS:

Email Jessica your food questions at Jessica@Eatyourwaytowellness.com and follow her on Facebook. Check back each weekly for more Weekly Wellness tips.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfoodweekly wellness tipfyi tipshealthelderlyConshohocken Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
FYI Weekly Wellness Tip: 6 foods that can help alleviate joint pain
FYI Weekly Wellness Tip: 6 fun ways to harness the benefits of eating sweet potatoes
WEEKLY WELLNESS TIP
Summer foods you will love: Watermelon, watermelon water ice
Summer foods you will love: Zucchini and zoodles
FYI Weekly Wellness Tip: This is how apple cider vinegar can improve your health
Watch FYI Weekly Wellness Tip: Don't be fooled by nutrition labels
Weekly Wellness Tip: Green foods to (Sham)rock your diet
More weekly wellness tip
HEALTH & FITNESS
Walking bridge - Today's Fitness Tip
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Show More
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
More News