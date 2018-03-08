Storm cleanup continues in hard-hit areas

In Evesham Township Thursday afternoon, chainsaws echoed down Hickory Road.And the generators blared down Cherry, as people tried to make the best of the situation."Heavy, wet snow caused a lot of trees to come down in the residential sections of town," said Evesham Fire Capt. Carl Bittenbender.The Pelletiers have been keeping warm with their gas fireplace."Doing the best we can," said Shane Pelletier, of Medford Lakes. "Sent the kids to go shovel some snow to keep warm. We are trying to have some fun since we are all home."Around these parts no electricity means no water, as most need power to operate their wells."Had to clean up with wipes before I went to work," said Wanda Piersante of Medford Lakes.Across the river in Delaware County, The Pennsylvania National Guard has been helping with the cleanup. On Thursday they were in Glenolden Park."These troops are here assisting our forestry teams, clearing debris, assessing damage and making areas safe," said Dir. Of Emergency Services Timothy Boyce.Across the region, residents are weary after a double whammy of nor'easters. Patience is running thin, but people are doing their best to cope."Take it as it comes. What are you going to do?" said Pelletier. "You have to be patient. It'll get done when it gets done."------