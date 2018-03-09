TRAFFIC

I-95 ramp to Woodhaven Road reopens after crash in Northeast Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Crash on I-95 ramp: Matt Pellman reports during Action News Mornings on March 9, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The ramp from I-95 North to Woodhaven Road in Northeast Philadelphia is back open after a crash involving two vehicles.

The incident happened at 5 a.m. Friday.

Video from Chopper 6 and a Sky 6 camera overlooking the scene showed multiple emergency vehicles blocking the ramp, and two vehicles with significant damage.

EMBED More News Videos

Crash shuts down I-95 ramp to Woodhaven Rd.: Matt Pellman reports during Action News Mornings on March 9, 2018.



There was no immediate word on injuries or what led to the crash.

Initial reports indicated it may have been caused by a motorist driving the wrong way on the ramp.

It took about an hour for crews to remove the damaged vehicles.

The ramp was back open and traffic moving again by 6 a.m.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newstraffic accidentNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Multiple school buses collide in Burlington Co.; 24 injured
Bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
More Traffic
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Show More
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
More News