The ramp from I-95 North to Woodhaven Road in Northeast Philadelphia is back open after a crash involving two vehicles.The incident happened at 5 a.m. Friday.Video from Chopper 6 and a Sky 6 camera overlooking the scene showed multiple emergency vehicles blocking the ramp, and two vehicles with significant damage.There was no immediate word on injuries or what led to the crash.Initial reports indicated it may have been caused by a motorist driving the wrong way on the ramp.It took about an hour for crews to remove the damaged vehicles.The ramp was back open and traffic moving again by 6 a.m.------