Police chase ends in crash on I-95 in Chester, Pa.

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
A police chase ended in a crash on I-95 in Chester.

Police tell Action News the incident began before noon Friday with a bank robbery in Brookhaven, Delaware County.

The suspects led police on a chase that continued onto I-95 South.

It ended in Chester after the suspects hit a Chester Police vehicle and were taken into custody.

The Chester officer was not hurt.

There was no immediate word how much money was taken in the robbery.

