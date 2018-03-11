COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Students paint tribute to fallen Philly firefighter

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 6 p.m. on March 10, 2018. (WPVI)

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
A group of local students are paying tribute to a fallen firefighter in Philadelphia.

Students from Commonwealth Charter Academy are working on a mural to honor Lt. Daniel Sweeney, who was killed back in 2012.

They spent the day Saturday painting tiles in Center City.

Once it's all assembled, the mural will depict Sweeney's life growing up in the city's Fox Chase neighborhood and his career with the Philadelphia Fire Department.

The mural will stretch around the Fox Chase Recreation Center on the 7900 block of Ridgeway Street.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfirefightersphiladelphia newsCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
CHOP offers patients a much-needed (and messy) pause in treatment
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Celebrating a birthday and 2 decades of service
A free day of art camp for youngsters, outside of Philadelphia city hall
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
More Community & Events
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Show More
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
More News