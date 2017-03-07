NEWS

32,000 without power, traffic gridlock as fire burns at PECO substation in North Philadelphia

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Chopper 6 over a fire at a PECO substation in North Philadelphia.</span></div>
NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A fire continues to burn at a PECO substation in North Philadelphia causing more than 32,000 customers to lose power and nearby traffic lights to stop working.

EMBED More News Videos

A fire at a PECO substation left thousands without power.



Temple University reports there are power outages at portions of Temple University Hospital, Temple Administrative Services Building and Temple Towers.

The fire broke out shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday on the 2600 block of West Westmoreland Street.


Firefighters were called to report of flames and wires down inside of a building.

PECO tells Action News they are working to de-energize the area so firefighters can put out the fire.

PECO crews are working to re-route power to the area to restore the affected 32,588 customers.



Officials are urging drivers to be careful in the area due to traffic lights not working.


Chopper 6 was over Henry, Hunting Park and Allegheny avenues where buses and vehicles tried to make their way through the intersection.

The fire at a PECO substation caused power outages to nearby customers and traffic lights.



Several people are reportedly stuck in elevators in various locations as a result of the power outages.

No injuries have been reported.

Once the fire is out, PECO crews will start making repairs and try to determine a cause.
------
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newspower outagepecofireNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
25 arrested after "pandemonium in Center City"
Reward climbs to $74k in Jewish cemetery vandalism investigation
LIVE: Chopper 6 over fire at PECO substation
Train hits bus in Mississippi; unknown number dead, injured
Delco DA announces arrest, conviction of serial child rapist
More News
Top Stories
LIVE: Chopper 6 over fire at PECO substation
Train hits bus in Mississippi; unknown number dead, injured
Major drug bust results in 49 arrests in Chesco
Delco DA announces arrest, conviction of serial child rapist
Mother Divine dies in Gladwyne
Family locates 5-year-old boy reported missing in Kensington
Reward climbs to $74k in Jewish cemetery vandalism investigation
Show More
Residents on edge after third kidnap attempt in Del.
25 arrested after "pandemonium in Center City"
VIDEO: Daycare worker pushes girl, 4, down stairs
Unlicensed cab driver wounded in W. Philadelphia
Casey Anthony speaks about case: 'I sleep pretty good at night'
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos