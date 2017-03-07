EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1789246" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A fire at a PECO substation left thousands without power.

Residents and businesses are right now in the dark as crews battle PECO substation blaze in NE @6abc pic.twitter.com/PFh4Nk6chz — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) March 7, 2017

Drivers advised to use caution during PECO outage. @PhilaStreets currently placing generators at major intersections & stop signs at others. — City of Philadelphia (@PhiladelphiaGov) March 7, 2017

The fire at a PECO substation caused power outages to nearby customers and traffic lights.

A fire continues to burn at a PECO substation in North Philadelphia causing more than 32,000 customers to lose power and nearby traffic lights to stop working.Temple University reports there are power outages at portions of Temple University Hospital, Temple Administrative Services Building and Temple Towers.The fire broke out shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday on the 2600 block of West Westmoreland Street.Firefighters were called to report of flames and wires down inside of a building.PECO tells Action News they are working to de-energize the area so firefighters can put out the fire.PECO crews are working to re-route power to the area to restore the affected 32,588 customers.Officials are urging drivers to be careful in the area due to traffic lights not working.Chopper 6 was over Henry, Hunting Park and Allegheny avenues where buses and vehicles tried to make their way through the intersection.Several people are reportedly stuck in elevators in various locations as a result of the power outages.No injuries have been reported.Once the fire is out, PECO crews will start making repairs and try to determine a cause.------