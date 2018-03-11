Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire in West Reading, Berks County.The blaze broke out at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Penn Avenue.Firefighters struck a second, then third alarm as the blaze spread to several buildings.It took them about two hours to get the upper hand.Officials say most of the damage was in the rear of the buildings.There were no immediate reports of injuries.Fire investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.------