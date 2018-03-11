2 hurt in crash in Southwest Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

2 hurt in crash in Southwest Philadelphia: Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on March 11, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Two people are hospitalized after a crash near Philadelphia International Airport in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened after 6 a.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of Island Avenue.

Philadelphia police say the driver of a sedan lost control and hit two parked cars.

The driver and a passenger, both men in their 20s, were hurt.

Medics took them to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for treatment.

There was no immediate word on the extent of their injuries, or what may have caused the driver to lose control.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newstraffic accidentSouthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Show More
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
More News