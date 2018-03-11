Action News was in Center City Philadelphia Sunday sampling the sights and sounds as participants got ready to march in the city's 2018 St. Patrick's Day Parade.If all the bands, green clothes and McDade Cara dancers weren't enough to brighten your day, it seemed you might have been out of luck - though truth be told, with such a festive atmosphere, it was hard to imagine anyone's luck running out at this annual event celebrating Irish pride."It's just the Irish heritage, keeping everything going," said Lee Nolan of Whiting, N.J. "Everyone with a smile on their face... It could be raining - real Irish weather - but this is even better."It's a parade all about fun and tradition and, of course, family.Steve and Brett Coper are a father and son duo. They march and perform together, Steve on the saxophone and Brett on the bass.Steve said it means the world to him to be able to march with his son."This is my youngest son," he told Action News. "My oldest participated, but he lives and works up in New York, so.... But Brett is here, and it's the greatest thing in the world to march with your kids, and I really enjoy it."Likewise for Brett."It's a blast," said the younger Coper. "Every time we come out here we play together. It's fun to complement what he does and have a great time."The parade route steps off from 16th Street and JFK Boulevard, proceeds east down Market Street and ends on Independence Mall.Scheduled to step off at noon, it was expected to last a full three hours.------