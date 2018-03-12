4 hurt in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

4 hurt in Roosevelt Blvd. crash: Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 12, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Four people are hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia.

It happened at 3:20 a.m. Monday in the northbound outer lanes at Allengrove Street.

Police arrived to find a vehicle that had slammed into a tree.



Four people inside - the 19-year-old male driver, a 25-year-old man and two 21-year-old women - were taken Albert Einstein Medical Center.

There was no immediate word on their condition.

Investigators were working to determine what caused the driver to control.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newscar crashtraffic accidentNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Show More
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
More News