FYI PHILLY

Ballet X Spring Series 2018

EMBED </>More Videos

A choreographer who worked with Beyonce is heading up Ballet X. (WPVI)

Ballet X Spring Series 2018
One of Beyonce's choreographers is bringing his experience back to Philadelphia for the BalletX Spring Series. Melissa Magee previews the show.
BalletX | Facebook | Instagram: balletx_philadelphia
Wilma Theater (March 7-18)
265 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Darrell Grand Moultrie: Darrellgrandmoultrie.com/

----------
Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
FYI PhillyartballetAfrican Americans
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
WATCH FYI Philly: March 12, 2018
FYI PHILLY
Watch FYI Philly's annual Ice Cream Social
Summer foods you will love: Watermelon, watermelon water ice
Summer foods you will love: Zucchini and zoodles
FYI Philly: Zen gardens and 6 beer gardens you have to try
Watch: FYI Philly's taco tour and sushi spots you must try
More FYI Philly
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Show More
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
More News