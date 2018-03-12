WEATHER

Southern New Jersey prepares for another round of snow

EMBED </>More Videos

Jersey prepares for nor'easter: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., March 12, 2018 (WPVI)

By
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
People in New Jersey are preparing for the next round of winter weather, and those we spoke to said they're holding out hope that the majority of this storm will miss the area.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 8 p.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday in Mercer County.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the report from Bob Brooks on Action News at 4 p.m. on March 12, 2018.



Crews in Camden County were filling their trucks with rock salt to pre-treat area roads ahead of the expected round of snow.

Officials were crossing their fingers, hoping this storm might be the last of the season. But if not, they said they'll be ready for more.

That said, most people we spoke with in Cherry Hill Monday morning said they are ready for spring.

EMBED More News Videos

Preparing for another round of winter: Bob Brooks reports during Action News at Noon on March 12, 2018.



Some joked they are going to will their way into the next season.

Other just expressed hope that the next round of snowfall - if and when it happens - won't be as bad as the two we just experienced over the last ten days.

Time, of course, will tell.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathern.j. newsnew jersey newsnor'easterwinter stormPennsauken
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Philadelphians battle the extreme heat
Hot weather means big business at the Jersey shore
What is 'Manhattanhenge' and how can you see it?
Cecily Tynan visits with the oldest animal at the Philadelphia Zoo
More Weather
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Show More
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
More News