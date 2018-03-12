Standoff at Days Inn in Wrightstown ends peacefully

A barricade situation at a Burlington County Days Inn has ended peacefully, according to New Jersey State Police.Police were called around 11:30 a.m. Monday about a suicidal male with a gun inside a room at the motel, located at 423 East Main Street in Wrightstown.When police arrived on scene they evacuated the building and secured the area.SWAT was then called in and a negotiator was able to talk the man into coming out of the room.The man was apprehended, and police tell us this is now a being considered a medical case.There were no injuries in the incident.So far, no word on charges.-----