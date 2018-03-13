WEATHER

Nor'easter: Jeff Chirico reports on conditions in Trenton, New Jersey

Jeff Chirico reports on conditions in Trenton during Action News Mornings on March 13, 2018. (WPVI)

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
Our third nor'easter in less than two weeks produced a light mix of snow and rain across the region.

In Trenton, light snow fell at times overnight.

But unlike the previous two storms, there was little accumulation - just a light coating on some cars and grassy surfaces - and virtually no impact on roads in the area.

The storm unfolded just as AccuWeather predicted, targeting the New England region with much of its fury.

