Portion of Westbound Schuylkill Expressway shut down near King of Prussia after truck spills egg yolks on highway

EMBED </>More Videos

Tractor trailer spills egg yolks on I-76: Brian Taff reports on Action News at 4 p.m., March 13, 2018 (WPVI)

UPPER MERION TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A truck carrying liquid egg yolk overturned on an I-76 ramp near King of Prussia, closing a portion of the highway for some time Tuesday.

It happened around 2 p.m. when the truck was traveling from 202 onto 76 westbound at Mall Blvd.

According to State Police, one person was inside the truck and was not injured at the time of the crash.

Crews worked to upright the truck and trailer and then an environmental clean-up crew worked on containing and resolving the mess.

Officials report that the wreckage and residue was removed by 8:24 p.m.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newstractor trailerspills
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Show More
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
More News