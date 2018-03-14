SCHOOL THREAT

Clearview Regional cancels classes due to threat

HARRISON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
The Clearview Regional School District in Gloucester County has canceled classes Wednesday because of a threat.

The district says they received word from the Harrison Township Police Department about an anonymous potential threat to the high school.

Members of the Gloucester County Sheriff's Department and New Jersey State Police K-9 units conducted a sweep of the school overnight. No weapons were found.

However, because of the lack of specifics on the threat, the district is continuing to investigate the issue and decided to close all schools on March 14, 2018.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Harrison Township Police Department.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationn.j. newsnew jersey newsschool threatHarrison Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOL THREAT
Prosecutor: NJ student threatened graduation day shooting
Gun scare at Philly school; 3 students in custody
Day in court for Delco high school threat suspect
Patriots' Edelman reports school threat made on Instagram
Police: Exchange student built gun from parts bought online
More school threat
EDUCATION
Rutgers to increase tuition by 2.3 percent
6abc Internship Opportunities
Eager students fill the new Mighty Writers Center in Camden
Murphy unveils details of 4.3 percent increase in school aid
Pa. Attorney General to examine Temple business school scandal
More Education
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News