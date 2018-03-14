Home health care worker overdoses, saved by patient, Upper Darby police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Home health care worker overdoses, saved by patient. Vernon Odom reports during Action News at 4:30pm on March 14, 2018. (WPVI)

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police in Upper Darby, Pa. say a home health care worker who overdosed on drugs was saved by the person she was supposed to be caring for.

The arrest of 29-year-old Amber Graziano, of Ridley Park, was announced on Wednesday.

Investigators said Graziano suffered a heroin overdose on Monday evening. She was found by the 73-year-old patient, who called 911.

Graziano was rushed to the hospital, but police say upon being released she went back to the home to confront that patient. She was upset, police say, because both the police and her work had been called and she was out of a job.



But police said Graziano should be grateful for the patient's actions.

"This 73-year-old woman saved her life. There's no doubt she saved her life," said Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood.

Graziano was charged with recklessly endangering another person.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsdrugsUpper Darby Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Show More
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
More News