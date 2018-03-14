EDUCATION

Students spell out 'ENOUGH' amid national walkout

Students at Granada Hills Charter High School walked out of their classrooms on Wednesday to join the #Enough National School Walkout. (KABC)

GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (WPVI) --
Students at Granada Hills Charter High School in Los Angeles walked out of their classrooms on Wednesday to join the #Enough National School Walkout.

KABC-TV reports, the students spelled out "ENOUGH" on the football field of the campus.

Walkouts and other actions were being held at nearly 3,000 schools nationwide.

MORE: What you need to know about the #Enough National School Walkout

At 10 a.m. local time, students across the nation joined together in a 17-minute walkout in honor of the 17 victims killed in Parkland, Florida.

The event comes exactly a month after the deadly school shooting. Since the massacre, students have led the charge, demanding Congress make changes to current gun laws.

-----
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
