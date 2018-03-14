WEATHER

Family begs for help over tree resting on power lines

Family begs for help over tree resting on power lines. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 4pm on March 14, 2018. (WPVI)

RICHBORO, Pa. (WPVI) --
A massive tree has been resting on power lines outside a Bucks County home for three weeks, and residents are afraid the wires won't hold for much longer.

Now, the family is begging for help from the power company.

"I am worried about my house being destroyed," said Vince DiTanna of Richboro, Pa.

He says he continues to lose power sporadically and fears at any moment the lines could give way and causes serious problems.

"Please come and help us, please send a crew. I can't imagine it taking more than 10 minutes," he said. "I have a chainsaw."

DiTanna says several crews, including PECO workers, have been to his home and confirmed it's a dangerous situation but he is still waiting for the company to have the tree removed.

He says even workers from Chicago, in town to help restore power from our recent nor'easter, expressed concern.

"The guys from Chicago said if the neutral line goes, the electricity will just go right into the house and will have no place to go and will literally melt all of our electronics, destroy all the TVs, anything that is plugged in," DiTanna said.

PECO sent Action News a statement saying, "PECO will have a crew out to assess this situation and address the customer's concerns as quickly and safely as possible."

DiTanna says he's patiently waiting and hoping crews will remove the tree before there's any damage.

It has been 21 days and a tree has been on our power line," he said. "We have called PECO every day."

