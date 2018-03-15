Students build houses for butterflies

EGG HARBOR TWP, N.J. (WPVI) --Many South Jersey schools will now, hopefully, be home to butterflies, and it's thanks to an unlikely source.
The South Jersey Transportation Authority is installing butterfly houses and planting trees on school campuses.
It's an environmental project that will help support the monarch butterfly.
Students at the Sicklerville campus of Camden County Tech built the houses.
Transportation workers started installing them Wednesday at Slaybaugh Elementary in Egg Harbor Township.